Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

COP27: UN climate summit gets underway in Egypt

Khaled Elfiqi, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 09 2022 09:37 PM

COP27: UN climate summit gets underway in Egypt

A protester holds a banner during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Wednesday. COP27 runs from November 6 to 18, and is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference with over 40,000 estimated attendees that include heads of states and governments, civil society, media and other relevant stakeholders.

Read More:  COP27   climate   environment   Egypt   Sharm El-Sheikh   protest   environmentalists   climate change   climate crisis   climate emergency   Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC   climate change conference   UN   United Nations   UN summit   United Nations summit  