COP27: UN climate summit gets underway in Egypt

Khaled Elfiqi, EPA-EFE

A protester holds a banner during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt on Wednesday. COP27 runs from November 6 to 18, and is expected to host one of the largest number of participants in the annual global climate conference with over 40,000 estimated attendees that include heads of states and governments, civil society, media and other relevant stakeholders.