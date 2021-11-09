US, Canada open border

MULTIMEDIA

US reopens land and air borders from pandemic

Geoff Robins, AFP

A pedestrian walks past a line of Canadian travelers in their passenger cars or motor homes on the Rainbow Bridge between Niagara Falls, Ontario and Niagara Falls, New York on Monday. The United States reopened its land and air borders to foreign visitors fully vaccinated against Covid-19, ending 20 months of restrictions on travel from around the globe that separated families, hobbled tourism and strained diplomatic ties.

