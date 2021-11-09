SpaceX craft back on Earth with crew from ISS

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Astronauts ride SpaceX spacecraft back to Earth after 6 months in ISS Aubrey Gemignani, NASA via AFP Posted at Nov 09 2021 05:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber This NASA handout photo shows (from L) ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Aki Hoshide, inside the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida on Monday. The four spent six months at the International Space Station, a NASA live broadcast showed. NASA-SpaceX crew begins return voyage from International Space Station Read More: SpaceX outer space International Space Station NASA European Space Agency ESA Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency JAXA Thomas Pesquet Megan McArthur Shane Kimbrough Aki Hoshide space program /news/11/09/21/no-bakuna-no-tiangge-para-sa-mga-seller-inihihirit/sports/11/09/21/collegiate-squads-rekindle-rivalry-in-cce-varsity-cup/life/11/09/21/this-restaurant-uses-lechon-belly-for-kilawin-laing/news/11/09/21/south-korea-taiwan-posibleng-magbukas-na-ulit-sa-ofws/news/11/09/21/robredo-says-endo-not-right-should-be-stopped