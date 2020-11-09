Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Protest at the Grand Palace

Jack Taylor, AFP

Posted at Nov 09 2020 10:08 AM

Protest at the Grand Palace

Police use water cannon on pro-democracy protesters during an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday. Thousands of pro-democracy protesters marched from Bangkok’s Democracy Monument to the Grand Palace to air their grievances and demands for changes in the monarchy and the government.

Read More:  Bangkok   Thailand   pro-democracy protest   Grand Palace   multimedia   multimedia photo  