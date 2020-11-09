Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Protest at the Grand Palace Jack Taylor, AFP Posted at Nov 09 2020 10:08 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Police use water cannon on pro-democracy protesters during an anti-government demonstration in Bangkok on Sunday. Thousands of pro-democracy protesters marched from Bangkok’s Democracy Monument to the Grand Palace to air their grievances and demands for changes in the monarchy and the government. Read More: Bangkok Thailand pro-democracy protest Grand Palace multimedia multimedia photo /sports/11/09/20/tennis-medvedev-wears-down-zverev-in-paris-to-claim-third-masters-title/overseas/11/09/20/taiwan-says-not-invited-to-who-meeting-after-chinas-obstruction/business/11/09/20/mrt-3-operations-suspended-for-two-weekends-in-november-as-repair-works-set/overseas/11/09/20/us-first-nation-to-cross-10-million-covid-19-cases/sports/11/09/20/online-kata-athlete-james-de-los-santos-ranked-worlds-no-1-is-competing-vs-himself