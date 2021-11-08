MULTIMEDIA

Maxar satellite image shows a carrier target in Xinjiang, China

Satellite Image ©2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A mobile target in Ruoqiang, Xinjiang, China is shown in this satellite picture taken on October 20, 2021 and released Monday. According to the U.S. Naval Institute, the set of satellite images showed full-scale outline of a U.S. carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers built at what appears to be a new target range complex in the Taklamakan Desert. The discovery raises concern on China’s effort to build up anti-carrier capabilities, specifically against the U.S. Navy, as tensions remain high with Washington over Taiwan and the South China Sea.