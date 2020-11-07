x

Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Hey Joe!

Rebecca Blackwell, AP

Posted at Nov 08 2020 01:04 AM

Hey Joe!

People celebrate Saturday in Philadelphia after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become 46th president of the United States. Biden finally edged Trump, 273-213, by taking the 20 electoral votes in Philadelphia. 

Read More:  US   election   count   Philadelphia   win   Biden   Trump   president   multimedia   multimedia photos  