Carlos Barria, Reuters

Posted at Nov 08 2020 07:19 AM

Bye then!

U.S President Donald Trump returns to the White House after news media declared Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Washington, U.S.A. on Saturday. After a nail-biting count following the election, Biden reached the necessary number of electoral votes to end a tumultuous four-year presidency under Trump.

