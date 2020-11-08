MULTIMEDIA

Biden, Harris celebrate win

Andrew Harnik, Reuters/Pool

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, celebrate with family at their election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the elections over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, Saturday. Biden received over the 270 electoral votes threshold compared to Trump’s 214, based on a count released by the US media.