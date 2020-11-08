Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

#46

Andrew Harnik, Getty Images/AFP/Pool

Posted at Nov 08 2020 03:36 PM | Updated as of Nov 08 2020 04:06 PM

#46

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S on Saturday. After four days of counting the high volume of mail-in ballots in key battleground states amid the coronavirus pandemic, the race was called for Biden after a contentious election battle against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.

Read More:  US Presidential election   Joe Biden   Delaware   Democrats     