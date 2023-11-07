Home  >  Overseas

Israel bombardment continues in Gaza

Mahmud Hams, AFP

Posted at Nov 07 2023 04:48 PM | Updated as of Nov 07 2023 05:42 PM

Palestinian rescuers and civilians check debris after Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said there would be no ceasefire with Hamas without the release of hostages. 

