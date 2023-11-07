Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Israel bombardment continues in Gaza Mahmud Hams, AFP Posted at Nov 07 2023 04:48 PM | Updated as of Nov 07 2023 05:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Palestinian rescuers and civilians check debris after Israeli bombardment in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, amid continuing battles between Israel and Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said there would be no ceasefire with Hamas without the release of hostages. Netanyahu: 'No ceasefire' without hostage release Netanyahu says Israel to take 'overall security responsibility' of Gaza after war Read More: Israel Hamas Israel-Hamas war Palestine Gaza /sports/11/07/23/uaap-ncaa-squads-to-headline-pinoyligas-next-man-cup/video/news/11/07/23/senior-aguila-12-iba-pa-inaresto-ng-nbi/entertainment/11/07/23/brass-pas-pas-pas-pas-to-hold-11th-anniversary-gig/sports/11/07/23/cone-ginebra-still-waiting-for-decision-on-brownlees-sanction/business/11/07/23/govt-to-boost-agri-in-areas-less-affected-by-el-nino