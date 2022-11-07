Home  >  Overseas

Tight security for G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia

Made Nagi, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 07 2022 01:59 PM

Tight security for G20 summit in Bali

Indonesian police officers take part in security preparations for the upcoming G20 meeting in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, on Monday. Bali will host the 17th Group of 20 Heads of State and Government Summit, composed of most of the world's largest economies, including both industrialized and developing nations, from Nov. 15 to 16.

