MULTIMEDIA

Trump's MAGA (Make America Great Again) is back!

Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Former US President Donald Trump speaks in support of Florida Senator Marco Rubio's (not pictured) midterm elections bid at a rally in Miami, Florida, United States, on Sunday. The US midterm elections are held every four years at the midpoint of each presidential term and this year include elections for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and 36 of the 50 state governors as well as numerous other local seats and ballot issues.