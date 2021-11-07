Humpback whale carcass found in El Salvador

MULTIMEDIA

Dead humpback whale washes ashore in El Salvador

Jose Cabezas, Reuters

A man looks at the body of a dead humpback whale that washed ashore in Las Flores beach in La Libertad, El Salvador on Friday. El Salvador's Ministry of Environment is still studying the cause of death of the 15.7-meter whale.

Whale entanglement is one of the major threats which results to deaths of marine mammals worldwide.