'The battle isn't over'

Chris McGrath, Getty Images via AFP

Posted at Nov 07 2020 11:38 AM

People participate in a protest in support of counting all votes, hold signs and chant slogans at supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center as the counting of ballots continues in the state on Friday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Joe Biden took the lead in the vote count in Pennsylvania on Friday morning from President Trump, as mail-in ballots continue to be counted in the battleground state. 

