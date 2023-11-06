MULTIMEDIA

Israel-Hamas war death toll surpasses 10,000

Mahmud Hams, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content

Palestinians recover the body of a child from the rubble of a building, in Khan Yunis on Monday, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. The death toll has surpassed 10,000, both Palestinians and Israelis, since October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza.

Read More: Gaza Palestinians Israel Hamas war attack killed