Beijing Marathon is back

MULTIMEDIA
Beijing Marathon resumes 2 years after COVID19 restrictions
Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 06 2022 04:43 PM
A soldier stands guard as runners compete during the Beijing Marathon in Beijing, China, Sunday. The Beijing Marathon resumed after a two year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants were limited and were required to follow strict COVID-19 protocols before being able to join the race.
