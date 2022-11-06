Home  >  Overseas

Beijing Marathon resumes 2 years after COVID19 restrictions

Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 06 2022 04:43 PM

Beijing Marathon is back

A soldier stands guard as runners compete during the Beijing Marathon in Beijing, China, Sunday. The Beijing Marathon resumed after a two year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants were limited and were required to follow strict COVID-19 protocols before being able to join the race. 

