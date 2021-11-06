South Korean protesters call for climate justice

MULTIMEDIA

South Koreans join Global Day of Action for Climate Justice rally

Heo Ran, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People join the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice rally amid COVID-19 pandemic in Seoul on Saturday. Demonstrators around the world on November 6 call on governments and attendees of the ongoing 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to prioritize climate justice, address the climate crisis, and reduce carbon emissions.