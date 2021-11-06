South Korean protesters call for climate justice

MULTIMEDIA
South Koreans join Global Day of Action for Climate Justice rally
Heo Ran, Reuters
Posted at Nov 06 2021 06:24 PM
People join the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice rally amid COVID-19 pandemic in Seoul on Saturday. Demonstrators around the world on November 6 call on governments and attendees of the ongoing 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to prioritize climate justice, address the climate crisis, and reduce carbon emissions.
