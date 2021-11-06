Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

South Koreans join Global Day of Action for Climate Justice rally

Heo Ran, Reuters

Posted at Nov 06 2021 06:24 PM

South Korean protesters call for climate justice

People join the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice rally amid COVID-19 pandemic in Seoul on Saturday. Demonstrators around the world on November 6 call on governments and attendees of the ongoing 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, to prioritize climate justice, address the climate crisis, and reduce carbon emissions. 

