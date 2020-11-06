MULTIMEDIA

Addressing the public

Brendan Smialowski, AFP

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday. Democrat Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in the race for the 270 electoral votes that will put one of them over the top, with the Democrat's campaign asserting they believe he has enough votes to win in key battleground states that remain undecided, like Pennsylvania.