Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Addressing the public Brendan Smialowski, AFP Posted at Nov 06 2020 05:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest US President Donald Trump speaks in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday. Democrat Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump in the race for the 270 electoral votes that will put one of them over the top, with the Democrat's campaign asserting they believe he has enough votes to win in key battleground states that remain undecided, like Pennsylvania. US networks break from live Trump address due to 'lies' Trump claims would win unless Democrats 'steal' election Read More: US elections 2020 US elections Donald Trump Joe Biden Brady Briefing Room White House /entertainment/11/06/20/why-elisse-joson-was-handpicked-for-iflixs-beauty-and-the-boss/overseas/11/06/20/facebook-removes-inauthentic-networks-spanning-8-nations/business/11/06/20/robinsons-land-says-q3-net-income-up-38-pct/news/11/06/20/sws-pinoys-mixed-on-whether-life-will-improve-or-worsen-in-next-12-months/overseas/11/06/20/chill-donald-chill-climate-activist-thunberg-hits-back-at-trump-over-anger-management-taunt