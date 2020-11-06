MULTIMEDIA

Pro-Trump supporters hold protest as absentee ballots are counted

Jeff Kowalsky, AFP

Supporters of US President Donald Trump bang on the glass and chant slogans outside the room where absentee ballots for the 2020 general election are being counted at TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan, USA on Thursday. Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden on November 4 neared the magic number of 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House with several battleground states still in play, as incumbent President Donald Trump challenged the vote count.