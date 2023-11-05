“Severe and hazardous” air pollution level in New Delhi

MULTIMEDIA
New Delhi records 'severe and hazardous' air pollution
Rajat Gupta, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 05 2023 12:59 PM
Indian people walk on a street as the city is engulfed in heavy smog at India gate, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2023. Delhi and National Capital Region's Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the 'Severe and Hazardous' category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), reported.
