MULTIMEDIA

New Delhi records 'severe and hazardous' air pollution

Rajat Gupta, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Indian people walk on a street as the city is engulfed in heavy smog at India gate, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2023. Delhi and National Capital Region's Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the 'Severe and Hazardous' category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), reported.