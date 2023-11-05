Home  >  Overseas

New Delhi records 'severe and hazardous' air pollution

Rajat Gupta, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 05 2023 12:59 PM | Updated as of Nov 05 2023 06:07 PM

Indian people walk on a street as the city is engulfed in heavy smog at India gate, in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2023. Delhi and National Capital Region's Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the 'Severe and Hazardous' category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), reported. 

