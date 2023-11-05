Nepal quake kills 157

MULTIMEDIA

Strong quake kills 157 in northwest Nepal

Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A mother mourns as she holds the body of her son who died during the earthquake at Chiuri village in Jajarkot, the epicenter of the earthquake, Nepal, Sunday. The death toll from the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that hit Jajarkot and West Rukum districts on Friday has reached 157, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on November 4.