Bread is life in war-torn Gaza

Mohammed Abed, AFP

A Palestinian man and his son sit holding a bag of bread outside a destroyed bakery at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on November 4, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

The United Nations Children's Fund called for immediate humanitarian ceasefire and adherence to the international Convention on the Rights of the Child after the escalated attacks in Gaza resulted in the deaths of more than 3,500 children and 6,800 injured, according to the agency.