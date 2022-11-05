MULTIMEDIA

Volunteers make kamikaze drones in Kherson, Ukraine

Hannibal Hanschke, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Volunteers try to build cheap kamikaze drones in an old factory in the northern Kherson region of Ukraine on Friday. According to their information, the group of 20 people has been working for 4 months to produce as cheap as possible kamikaze drones.