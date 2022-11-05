Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Volunteers make kamikaze drones in Kherson, Ukraine Hannibal Hanschke, EPA-EFE Posted at Nov 05 2022 12:02 PM | Updated as of Nov 05 2022 12:18 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Volunteers try to build cheap kamikaze drones in an old factory in the northern Kherson region of Ukraine on Friday. According to their information, the group of 20 people has been working for 4 months to produce as cheap as possible kamikaze drones. Read More: Ukraine Ukraine conflict Ukraine crisis Ukraine drone kamikaze drone /sports/11/05/22/uaap-big-first-quarter-pushes-up-past-ue/sports/11/05/22/ssl-nu-sweeps-perpetual-to-stay-unblemished/news/11/05/22/confirmed-cholera-cases-in-negros-occidental-climb-to-24/news/11/05/22/paeng-death-toll-now-at-to-155-ndrrmc/sports/11/05/22/uaap-adamsons-lastimosa-magbuhos-out-vs-ust