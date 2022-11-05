Home  >  Overseas

Hannibal Hanschke, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 05 2022 12:02 PM | Updated as of Nov 05 2022 12:18 PM

Volunteers make kamikaze drones in Kherson, Ukraine

Volunteers try to build cheap kamikaze drones in an old factory in the northern Kherson region of Ukraine on Friday. According to their information, the group of 20 people has been working for 4 months to produce as cheap as possible kamikaze drones. 

