Pope Francis holds Mass in Bahrain

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Pope Francis holds open-air Mass in Bahrain Maurizio Brambatti, EPA-EFE Posted at Nov 05 2022 07:40 PM | Updated as of Nov 05 2022 07:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Pope Francis greets the crowd as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa, near Manama, during his official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain on Saturday. Some 30,000 Catholics joined an open-air Mass held by Pope Francis in mainly Muslim Bahrain, the highlight of his outreach mission to the Gulf. Pope holds open-air mass for 30,000 worshippers in Bahrain Read More: Pope Francis Bahrain Pope Francis Bahrain visit Roman Catholic Church Vatican Catholicism Middle East Bahrain Pope in Bahrain /video/life/11/05/22/christmas-carnival-patok-sa-marikina/video/news/11/05/22/mga-nagsisimba-nagma-mall-mas-pinipiling-mag-face-mask/video/entertainment/11/05/22/panoorin-pag-propose-ni-robi-domingo-sa-gf/sports/11/05/22/uaap-nu-erases-huge-deficit-to-turn-back-feu/sports/11/05/22/volleyball-jaja-helps-saitama-sweep-pfu-blue-cats