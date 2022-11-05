Pope Francis holds Mass in Bahrain

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis holds open-air Mass in Bahrain

Maurizio Brambatti, EPA-EFE

Pope Francis greets the crowd as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa, near Manama, during his official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain on Saturday. Some 30,000 Catholics joined an open-air Mass held by Pope Francis in mainly Muslim Bahrain, the highlight of his outreach mission to the Gulf.