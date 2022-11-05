Home  >  Overseas

Pope Francis holds open-air Mass in Bahrain

Maurizio Brambatti, EPA-EFE

Posted at Nov 05 2022 07:40 PM | Updated as of Nov 05 2022 07:41 PM

Pope Francis holds Mass in Bahrain

Pope Francis greets the crowd as he arrives to lead an open-air Mass at Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa, near Manama, during his official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain on Saturday. Some 30,000 Catholics joined an open-air Mass held by Pope Francis in mainly Muslim Bahrain, the highlight of his outreach mission to the Gulf. 

