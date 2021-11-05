US vaccinates children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA

US children between 5 and 11 vaccinated against COVID-19

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images via AFP

A girl poses for a photo after receiving her first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Fairfax County Government Center on Thursday, November 4, 2021, in Annandale, Virginia. The federal government approved the coronavirus vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 this week.