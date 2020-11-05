MULTIMEDIA

A billion facemasks sealed and stored

Francois Nascimbeni, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

An employee rides a bicycle in a warehouse of "Sante publique France" storing a billion facemasks as part of France's strategic national masks reserve, Wednesday, at a military site in Marolles. France is currently under a national lockdown which started October 29 and is set to end December 1 in a bid to reduce COVID-19 transmissions in the country.