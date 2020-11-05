Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA A billion facemasks sealed and stored Francois Nascimbeni, AFP Posted at Nov 05 2020 04:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest An employee rides a bicycle in a warehouse of "Sante publique France" storing a billion facemasks as part of France's strategic national masks reserve, Wednesday, at a military site in Marolles. France is currently under a national lockdown which started October 29 and is set to end December 1 in a bid to reduce COVID-19 transmissions in the country. France's COVID-19 deaths rise by more than 800 in a day Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 France facemask national masks reserve Sante publique France lockdown /business/11/05/20/pldt-q3-income-jumps-95-pct-as-data-broadband-revenues-reach-all-time-highs/news/11/05/20/ph-records-1594-new-covid-19-cases-total-nearing-390000/life/11/05/20/ssi-set-to-launch-premium-e-commerce-site-what-to-expect/entertainment/11/05/20/kathryn-bernardo-shares-early-christmas-shopping-list-for-daniel-padilla-loved-ones/spotlight/11/05/20/candidates-refusal-to-accept-defeat-in-us-elections-a-challenge-to-democracy-civil-order-pollster