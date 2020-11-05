Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA 'Count every vote' Matt Slocum, AP Posted at Nov 05 2020 08:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Demonstrators urge that all votes be counted outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Wednesday, in Philadelphia. Business groups around the USA urged President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden to give some time for all the valid votes to be counted in the very tight US presidential race. Read More: US Election Presidential election President Trump Joe Biden Philadelpia USA multimedia multimedia photo /entertainment/11/05/20/kz-tandingan-tj-monterde-put-wedding-vows-in-new-song-simula/news/11/05/20/some-house-members-open-to-calls-to-realign-anti-insurgency-fund-for-typhoon-victims/sports/11/05/20/pba-coach-victolero-feels-magnolia-peaking-at-the-right-time/overseas/11/05/20/2020-us-presidential-election-results-may-take-more-days-pollster-says/news/11/05/20/ilang-taga-catanduanes-halos-4-na-oras-ang-nilakad-para-mamakuha-ng-relief-goods