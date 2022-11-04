Anti-US rally marks US Embassy takeover in Tehran

MULTIMEDIA
Anti-US rally marks 43rd anniversary of US Embassy takeover in Tehran
Abedin Taherkenareh, EPA-EFE
Posted at Nov 04 2022 06:06 PM
A person wearing an Uncle Sam costume attends an anti-US rally marking the 43rd anniversary of the US Embassy takeover, in front of the former US Embassy in Tehran, Iran on Friday. Iranian students occupied the embassy on November 4, 1979 after the USA granted permission to the late Iranian Shah to be hospitalized in the United States and over 50 US diplomats and guards were held hostage by students for 444 days.
