600,000 under COVID lockdown at iPhone plant district in China

Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

A woman undergoes a Coronavirus PCR test on the street on Thursday in Shanghai, China. Around 600,000 people are under lockdown by Chinese authorities near Foxconn’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, Henan province, after 359 COVID-19 infections were recorded on November 2.

