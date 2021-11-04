US CDC allows COVID-19 vaccination of younger kids

MULTIMEDIA
USA vaccinates children 5-11 years-old vs COVID-19
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images/AFP
Posted at Nov 04 2021 08:45 AM | Updated as of Nov 04 2021 09:13 AM
National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on Wednesday in Denver, Colorado, USA. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old.
