US CDC allows COVID-19 vaccination of younger kids

USA vaccinates children 5-11 years-old vs COVID-19

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images/AFP

National Jewish Health registered nurse Lindsay Waldman, left, prepares to administer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine to Emma Waas, 5, as her father, Andy Waas, comforts her on Wednesday in Denver, Colorado, USA. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine for the 28 million children aged 5-11 years old.