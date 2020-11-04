Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Rooting for their candidate Chandan Khanna, AFP Posted at Nov 04 2020 04:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Alex Suarez (L) and Ralph Reichard (R), supporters of the Democratic party, cheer as they attend a watch party in Miami, Florida on Tuesday. The US is voting Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Donald Trump's uniquely brash and bruising presidency, which Democratic opponent and frontrunner Joe Biden urged Americans to end to restore "our democracy." Whether Trump or Biden wins, PH will insist on sovereignty, says envoy Read More: US Elections Presidential election Donald Trump Joe Biden watch party multimedia multimedia photos /spotlight/11/05/20/rigged-election-trumps-long-running-fraud-claims/entertainment/11/05/20/look-solenn-and-nicos-daughter-makes-magazine-cover-debut/overseas/11/05/20/denmark-to-cull-millions-of-minks-over-mutated-coronavirus/overseas/11/05/20/gigolo-20-sentenced-in-france-for-swindling-tinder-dates/classified-odd/11/05/20/man-who-died-from-covid-19-wins-north-dakota-election