Rooting for their candidate

Chandan Khanna, AFP

Alex Suarez (L) and Ralph Reichard (R), supporters of the Democratic party, cheer as they attend a watch party in Miami, Florida on Tuesday. The US is voting Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Donald Trump's uniquely brash and bruising presidency, which Democratic opponent and frontrunner Joe Biden urged Americans to end to restore "our democracy."