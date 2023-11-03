Residents of Gaza continue exodus

MULTIMEDIA

Residents of Gaza continue to leave homes

Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

Residents evacuate from Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, in Gaza on Thursday. According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), a 'massive displacement of people' from the north of the Gaza Strip southward has placed 'enormous pressure on those communities'. The IDF had issued a military advisory warning the civilian population of north Gaza and Gaza city to move to areas south of Wadi Gaza as it expands 'ground operations' in the enclave.

