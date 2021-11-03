Squid Game protest vs climate change

MULTIMEDIA

World leaders urged to stop playing 'Climate games,' take stronger action

Dylan Martinez, Reuters

Climate activists dressed as world leaders take part in a "Squid Games" inspired protest during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain on Tuesday. World leaders are urged to make commitments and take immediate actions to “save humanity” particularly those affected by the climate crisis around the globe.