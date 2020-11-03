Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Going gaga over Biden Kevin Lamarque, Reuters Posted at Nov 03 2020 01:13 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Democratic US presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden stands next to Lady Gaga as she waves at the University of Pittsburgh's voter activation center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Monday. US voters go to the polls on Tuesday with both sides doing last minute campaign stumps to woo voters to their side. Read More: US election campaign Lady Gaga Biden president multimedia multimedia photos Lady Gaga Biden campaign /entertainment/11/03/20/nadine-lustres-album-wildest-dreams-reaches-1-million-views-in-3-days/overseas/11/03/20/suspected-sex-worker-arrested-in-hk-sparks-difficult-contact-tracing-after-testing-positive-for-covid/business/11/03/20/bdo-says-trust-unit-reaches-p1-t-milestone-in-managed-assets/overseas/11/03/20/hk-leader-carrie-lam-to-begin-5-day-china-trip-with-economic-recovery-talks-in-beijing/overseas/11/03/20/us-presidential-election-taiwan-on-alert-for-post-poll-impact-on-ties-with-mainland-china