Bahrain readies for Pope Francis visit

Cleanup before Pope Francis' arrival in Bahrain

AFP

Workers clean the outdoor arena in front of the cathedral of Our Lady of Arabia in Awali, south of the Bahraini capital Manama, on Tuesday, ahead of Pope Francis' visit to the kingdom. Pope Francis will become the first pontiff in history to visit Bahrain, in a trip that is hoped to cement ties with Islam but is also marked by accusations of human rights abuses in the Gulf state.