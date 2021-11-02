Thailand reopens to vaccinated foreign tourists

MULTIMEDIA
Thailand reopens tourist spots to vaccinated travelers
Mladen Antonov, AFP
Posted at Nov 02 2021 10:25 AM
Tourists walk on a beach on the Thai island of Phuket on Monday, as Thailand welcomes the first group of tourists fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus without quarantine. Thai authorities began accepting vaccinated tourists from over 60 ‘low-risk’ countries, who are required to undergo COVID-19 testing upon landing and stay in a government hotel overnight before traveling to their respective destination.
