Thailand reopens to vaccinated foreign tourists

Thailand reopens tourist spots to vaccinated travelers

Tourists walk on a beach on the Thai island of Phuket on Monday, as Thailand welcomes the first group of tourists fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus without quarantine. Thai authorities began accepting vaccinated tourists from over 60 ‘low-risk’ countries, who are required to undergo COVID-19 testing upon landing and stay in a government hotel overnight before traveling to their respective destination.