Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Thailand reopens tourist spots to vaccinated travelers

Mladen Antonov, AFP

Posted at Nov 02 2021 10:25 AM

Thailand reopens to vaccinated foreign tourists

Tourists walk on a beach on the Thai island of Phuket on Monday, as Thailand welcomes the first group of tourists fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 coronavirus without quarantine. Thai authorities began accepting vaccinated tourists from over 60 ‘low-risk’ countries, who are required to undergo COVID-19 testing upon landing and stay in a government hotel overnight before traveling to their respective destination.

Read More:  COVID19   COVID19 vaccine   Thailand   tourism   Phuket  