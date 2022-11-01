Tokyo recognizes same-sex marriage

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Tokyo Metropolitan Government building lights up in rainbow colors Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP Posted at Nov 01 2022 09:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People take selfies in front of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building illuminated with rainbow lights in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Tuesday. Tokyo began issuing partnership certificates to same-sex couples who live and work in the capital on Nov. 1, a long-awaited move in a country without marriage equality. Tokyo starts recognizing same-sex relationships Read More: LGBT Tokyo same-sex marriage Tokyo Metropolitan Government building Japan /sports/11/01/22/look-jordan-clarkson-as-edward-scissorhands/news/11/01/22/over-62000-chase-trip-at-pitx-for-undas/sports/11/01/22/napa-proud-of-nus-effort-but-says-players-still-need-guidance/video/news/11/01/22/clearing-ops-sa-noveleta-posibleng-tumagal-nang-isang-linggo/news/11/01/22/ph-reports-676-new-covid-cases-lowest-since-june