Tokyo recognizes same-sex marriage

MULTIMEDIA

Tokyo Metropolitan Government building lights up in rainbow colors

Yuichi Yamazaki, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People take selfies in front of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building illuminated with rainbow lights in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Tuesday. Tokyo began issuing partnership certificates to same-sex couples who live and work in the capital on Nov. 1, a long-awaited move in a country without marriage equality.