Thai Buddhists take part in Sacred Red Cloth rites

MULTIMEDIA

Thai Buddhists take part in Sacred Red Cloth ceremony

Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Thai dancers perform for worshippers after the pagoda was wrapped with a red cloth during the Sacred Red Cloth ceremony at Golden Mount temple in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. Thai Buddhist monks and people took part in the Sacred Red Cloth ceremony held annually on the eighth day of the twelfth lunar month of the ancient Thai lunar calendar, signifying the start of the Wat Saket temple festival. Devotees believe they can gain great merit by participating in the ceremony to wrap a red cloth around the pagoda of the Great Mount temple.