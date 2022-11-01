Shanghai's Disney Resort under COVID-19 lockdown

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Shanghai's Disney Resort closed due to zero-COVID policy Alex Plaveski, EPA-EFE Posted at Nov 01 2022 08:09 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People wait for a bus in front of the Disney Resort amid a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China on Tuesday, a day after the resort was closed due to China's zero-COVID policy. Visitors have been told they can only leave once they show a negative PCR test and anyone who has visited the park since October 27 must do three tests in three consecutive days. COVID outbreak traps visitors at Shanghai Disneyland Read More: Shanghai Disney resort Disney China coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 lockdown zero COVID policy Disneyland Shanghai Disneyland /video/entertainment/11/01/22/danny-javier-ng-apo-hiking-society-inalala/video/news/11/01/22/paengph-ilang-bahay-quezon-nilamon-ng-ilog/news/11/01/22/paeng-death-toll-rises-to-112-storm-may-have-affected-over-3-million/video/news/11/01/22/pinsala-ng-paeng-sa-maguindanao-ininspeksiyon-ni-marcos/entertainment/11/01/22/heartstopper-star-kit-connor-comes-out-as-bisexual