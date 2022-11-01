Shanghai's Disney Resort under COVID-19 lockdown

MULTIMEDIA

Shanghai's Disney Resort closed due to zero-COVID policy

Alex Plaveski, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People wait for a bus in front of the Disney Resort amid a COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, China on Tuesday, a day after the resort was closed due to China's zero-COVID policy. Visitors have been told they can only leave once they show a negative PCR test and anyone who has visited the park since October 27 must do three tests in three consecutive days.