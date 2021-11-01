Emotional reunion as Australia reopens international border

MULTIMEDIA

Australia reopens international border 600 days after strict COVID travel restriction

Saeed Khan, AFP

Family members react upon being reunited on arrival at Sydney's International Airport on Monday, as Australia's international border reopened almost 600 days after a pandemic closure began. Australia, which introduced one of the world’s toughest border restrictions during the pandemic, reopened its international border allowing vaccinated Australians to come and go without quarantine.



