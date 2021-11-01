Emotional reunion as Australia reopens international border

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Australia reopens international border 600 days after strict COVID travel restriction Saeed Khan, AFP Posted at Nov 01 2021 03:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Family members react upon being reunited on arrival at Sydney's International Airport on Monday, as Australia's international border reopened almost 600 days after a pandemic closure began. Australia, which introduced one of the world’s toughest border restrictions during the pandemic, reopened its international border allowing vaccinated Australians to come and go without quarantine. Australia lifts international travel ban for citizens Read More: Australia Sydney COVID19 vaccinated travel restrictions reopening of border COVID coronavirus border reopening /news/11/01/21/mga-taga-barrio-bisaya-sa-bulacan-binigyan-ng-ayuda/news/11/01/21/babae-nagtamo-ng-mga-paso-nang-magliyab-ang-costume/business/11/01/21/saudi-to-pay-46-b-in-unpaid-wages-fees-to-ofws-dole/news/11/01/21/zamboanga-city-mananatili-sa-mecq-hanggang-nov-15/sports/11/01/21/tnts-rosario-and-pogoy-relish-first-pba-title