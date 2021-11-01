Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Australia reopens international border 600 days after strict COVID travel restriction

Saeed Khan, AFP

Posted at Nov 01 2021 03:48 PM

Emotional reunion as Australia reopens international border

Family members react upon being reunited on arrival at Sydney's International Airport on Monday, as Australia's international border reopened almost 600 days after a pandemic closure began. Australia, which introduced one of the world’s toughest border restrictions during the pandemic, reopened its international border allowing vaccinated Australians to come and go without quarantine.


 

