COP26 Climate Conference opens in Glasgow

Climate Conference opens at Glasgow

Paul Ellis, AFP

Police officers patrol the River Clyde near the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday, the venue for the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference. COP26, running from Sunday to November 12 in Glasgow will be the biggest climate conference since the 2015 Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming, as well as firming up other key commitments.