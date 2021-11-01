Australia reopens from pandemic closure

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Australia welcomes back travelers after 600 days Saeed Khan, AFP Posted at Nov 01 2021 07:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A family leave to board a plane at Sydney's International Airport on Monday, as Australia's international border reopens almost 600 days after a pandemic closure began. Sydney and Melbourne, the country's two largest cities, will now allow vaccinated Australians to travel in and out without quarantine of any kind. Australia lifts international travel ban for citizens Read More: australia coronavirus covid-19 pandemic travel virus travel rules travel protocols border reopening pandemic travel international travel /news/11/01/21/50-60-pct-lang-ng-poplasyon-ang-kayang-bakunahan-ngayong-2021-galvez/news/11/01/21/rt-pcr-test-libre-na-para-sa-mga-lokal-na-turista/video/news/11/01/21/mall-hours-sa-metro-manila-planong-i-adjust/video/entertainment/11/01/21/elisse-at-mccoy-umaming-may-baby-na/news/11/01/21/dagdag-kapasidad-ng-mga-simbahan-inihirit-ng-mga-deboto