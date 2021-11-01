Home  >  Overseas

Australia welcomes back travelers after 600 days

Saeed Khan, AFP

Posted at Nov 01 2021 07:20 PM

Australia reopens from pandemic closure

A family leave to board a plane at Sydney's International Airport on Monday, as Australia's international border reopens almost 600 days after a pandemic closure began. Sydney and Melbourne, the country's two largest cities, will now allow vaccinated Australians to travel in and out without quarantine of any kind.

