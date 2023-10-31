MULTIMEDIA
Heavy air pollution in Beijing
Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 31 2023 10:12 AM
A view of the Forbidden City amid heavy smog in Beijing, China, Oct. 30, 2023. The Municipal Air Pollution Emergency Headquarters in Beijing issued an orange warning, the second-highest alert for heavy air pollution, from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. Additionally, China’s National Meteorological Center issued a forecast for heavy smog for the next three days in Anhui, Jiangsu and Sichuan provinces.
