Eerie-sistible blood drive in Bangkok

Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

A worker dressed in a ghost costume teases a blood donor during a Halloween blood donation drive at the National Blood Center, Thai Red Cross Society in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. The National Blood Center's staff members applied horror makeup and wore costumes to entertain and encourage donors as part of a bloody Halloween campaign aimed to increase the country's blood supplies.