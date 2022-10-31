India bridge collapse kills more than 130

MULTIMEDIA

At least 130 reported killed in India bridge collapse

Siddharaj Solanki, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) police and miltary personnel work at a site after a 100-year-old suspension bridge collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, India on Monday. According to the police officials in Gujarat, at least 130 people have been reported dead in the incident and police, military and disaster response teams were deployed for the continuing rescue operations.