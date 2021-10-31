‘Joker’ attacks Tokyo train passengers

MULTIMEDIA

At least 10 injured in Tokyo train attack by man dressed as 'Joker'

Twitter@SIZ33/via Reuters

People escape through windows of a Tokyo train line following a knife, arson and acid attack, on the Keio line Tokyo, Japan, Sunday in this still image obtained from a social media video. A 24-year-old man dressed in Batman's Joker costume attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, injuring about 10 people as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings, media reported.

