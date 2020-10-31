Home  >  Overseas

Record-breaking early voting in US election

Robyn Beck, AFP

People cast their ballot in the US presidential election at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California on Friday. According to the U.S. Elections Project, more than 85 million have voted early as of Friday, more than the total number of early votes cast in the previous presidential election, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century. 

