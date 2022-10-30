At least 150 killed in Itaewon stampede

MULTIMEDIA

At least 150 killed in Itaewon Halloween stampede

Jung Yeon-Je, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The bodies of victims, believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, are covered with sheets in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on Sunday. At least 150 people were killed after thousands of people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighborhood to celebrate Halloween, local officials said.