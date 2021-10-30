MULTIMEDIA

Mexico exhibit honors COVID-19 victims ahead of Day of the Dead

People observe an offering placed as part of a tribute to the almost 300,000 people who died in Mexico from complications of COVID-19 ahead of the Day of the Dead in Mexico City, on Friday. The coronavirus has killed at least 4,979,103 people, including 287,631 in Mexico, since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources on Friday.